Prison inmate charged with conspiracy to possess marijuana
A Dahlonega man being held in the Floyd County Prison is now charged with conspiracy to possess marijuana at the facility on Black's Bluff Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Matthew Riley, 23, of 288 Bearslide Hollow, entered a wood line adjacent to Eastview Cemetery on January 11 to pick up a bag which he believed contained marijuana and Xanax tablets. The drugs had already been found by law enforcement officers and replaced with other items prior to Riley picking it up.
The marijuana amount to a little more than 86 grams. There never was any Xanax in the bag.
Riley was being held in the Floyd County Jail Monday night without bond.