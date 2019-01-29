Prison inmate arrested after cell phone was recovered from potato chip bag
An inmate at the Floyd County Prison faces a new felony charge after prison personnel discovered him with a cell phone.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jean Emmanuel Desrosiers, 24, of 50 Heaton Hills Drive, Covington, was subjected to a search of his property at the prison on Blacks Bluff Road on Sept. 11 when guards found a Verizon touch screen phone stashed inside a bag of potato chips.
Desrosiers, who was picked up from the Clayton County Jail Monday, was returned to Rome and charged with felony for possession of items prohibited for an inmate.