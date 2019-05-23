A Floyd County prison inmate reportedly conspired with another man to receive a package which contained drugs and tobacco while he was on work detail.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Robert Jermaine Julian, 28, of 443 Harper Road, Atlanta, arranged for Atlanta resident Tiyone Emmanuel Rodgers to leave a Pringles can containing 54.8 grams of tobacco, 19.2 grams of methamphetamine, and 68.5 grams of marijuana in a ditch for him to pick up while he was on work detail in February of this year. Rodgers was charged in February with felony giving an inmate items prohibited items, conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substances Act and possession of drugs with the intent to distribute.
Julian is charged with felony possession of items prohibited by an inmate, possession of drugs with intent of distribution and conspiracy to commit felony possession of drugs.