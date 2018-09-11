Prescription items taken from DaVita Dialysis
More than two dozen vials of Benadryl along with prescription protein shakes were taken from the DaVita Dialysis office on Riverbend Drive, the office manager reported to police Monday.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The office manager told police the items, also including hand sanitizer and food, were taken from the medication refrigerator and medication cabinet on Thursday. The inventory manager discovered the theft the next day.
A nurse had left the refrigerator and cabinet unlocked on accident, and he left around midnight. Cleaning crew members were last people in the office before the theft was noticed. On Friday, the office manager called the cleaning company out of Atlanta and canceled their services.
The 25 vials of Benadryl were valued at $1,000; the 14 Novasource protein shakes were valued at $420; and the hand sanitizer and food items were valued at $50.
The suspects in the case are employees of cleaning company.