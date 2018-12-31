Police are investigating burglaries reported Sunday at two local businesses.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The plant manager at Foss Manufacturing, 21 Kirton St., said he called police and stepped out of the building after seeing a damaged server, a bucket filled with items from the vending machine and several rooms ransacked.
Officers doing a more thorough search found a hole in the ceiling of an office where someone had entered from the roof, two overturned vending machines that had been taken apart, unplugged computer monitors, damaged servers and buckets of tools outside near an unsecured loading dock door.
Police also have a fruit cup, thought to have been left by the suspect, a green sweater and blue toboggan and a cellphone that could have DNA evidence. Employees said the cameras and internet went down sometime around 11 p.m. Saturday and investigators are getting video surveillance footage to review.
Also on Sunday, a loud burglar alarm at the Action Rent All building, 90 E. Callahan St., apparently scared off some would-be thieves.
Police responding shortly after 1 a.m. found a door smashed and bro-ken with a rock but nothing missing. Surveillance video shows two men who ran off when the alarm sounded.