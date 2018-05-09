Possible bomb threat at FMC reported to police
Two reserve Rome police officers working at Floyd Medical Center reported a possible bomb threat to police on Tuesday after a man left a voicemail on one of the officer’s phones saying he was going to “blow the damn roof off.”
According to Rome police reports:
The officer received a voicemail on her work phone Friday afternoon with the threat from the 58-year-old man, who has not been arrested. The man was upset with his emergency treatment, the officer said. The man has called the officer multiple times before this incident, which is believed to be a result of the man being denied some of his prescriptions from being filled Friday.
A copy of the voicemail was transferred to a CD and it was submitted as evidence.