Polk woman survives grinding wreck on Shorter Avenue
A young girl who was in the Honda Civic with Moss was able to walk about on her own at the scene and did not appear to be seriously injured.
Rome Police patrolman Coleman White said that a witness reported that Moss was west bound on Shorter Avenue around noon when she ran the red light at the Holmes Avenue intersection in front of the Buffalo's Restaurant.
White ran into and under a large box truck driven by James Kellam, 57, of Atlanta, that was pulling out of Holmes Avenue attempting to make a left turn onto Shorter Avenue.
The impact completely collapsed the front end of the automobile and peeled off the hood. The front windshield was completely shattered.
Traffic on Shorter Avenue was reduced to one way in each direction for about 45 minutes while the wreck was being cleared.