A Polk County resident was apprehended in the 3000 block on Reeceburg Road south of Rome Thursday morning in possession of undisclosed stolen property.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kayla Morris, 30, of 1889 Old Collard Valley Road, Rockmart, was stopped by Floyd County Police around 10:30 Thursday morning and found to be in possession of approximately $2,500 worth of stolen items along with tools typically used for the commission of a burglary.
Morris was charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor for possession of tools to commit a crime.