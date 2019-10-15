A Polk County woman faces several felony drug charges stemming from an investigation that started in July.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Pagan Elaine Nails, 39, of 526 Pea Ridge Road, Rockmart, is charged with conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substances Act and and use of a communication device to facilitate commission of a drug felony.
Nails is alleged to have used a cell phone to arrange a deal for the sale and distribution of methamphetamine from a location on Cave Spring Road July 24.