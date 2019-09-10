The discovery of an attempt to smuggle narcotics and tobacco into the Polk County Jail have produced new gang-related charges against several people already incarcerated or newly arrested early this week.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office:
The Polk County Sheriff Office's newly formed Gang Investigation Unit netted charges against two inmates already in the jail: Ronald Paul Jr. and David Crider, along with family members and friends including Crystal Bruce, Yvonne Paul, Elaine Van Camp and two others who deputies have yet to take into custody.
They all stand accused of participation in the smuggling attempt to get a small amount of Klonopin and tobacco into the jail. Among the various charges, is a new charge listed as "unlawful for person employ/associate with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity."
That particular charges was brought against because of their affiliation with 25-year-old Ronald Paul Jr. who is a known member of the Aryan Brotherhood, according to the Sheriff.
They were able to establish those gang connections through conversations Paul had with those charged and others involved through the jail's phone system. Those included the conversations he had in order to setup the smuggling attempt into the jail.
The report stated the group relied on an 11-year-old to make the drop at the jail. The juvenile is not being charged in the attempt, Polk County Sheriff's Office's Capt. Scott Ford reported. The juvenile carried two bags to dumpsters near the bonding lobby at the jail, tossing one in the trash and leaving the other with the contraband sitting behind a dumpster for later retrieval.
Deputies reported the attempt went south for the group when an inmate on a work detail discovered the bag and alerted jail staff.
Paul was in jail awaiting transfer to a residential treatment program for several previous incidents. He now faces additional charges of three counts of probation violation, use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a felony act, conspiracy to commit a felony act, being party to a crime, three different counts of the gang-related charges and interference with government property.