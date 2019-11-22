A traffic stop on U.S. 27 South near the intersection with Old Lindale Road resulted in felony drug charges against a Polk County man
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Torrey Donta Mizell, 50, of 85 Edgewood Drive, Cedartown was stopped after an officer saw a suspicious tag on the vehicle he was driving. During the process of trying to stop Mizell, the man is alleged to have tossed a quantity of crack cocaine into the woods.
Mizell is charged with felonies for possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and tampering with evidence. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and an altered license plate.