Polk man charged with stealing, selling hundreds of books
A Polk County man is facing multiple felony charges related to the theft of books which were in turn sold to a local bookstore in April.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Scott Haynes, 38, of 655 Friendship Rd., Cedartown, is charged with felony theft by deception and felony theft by receiving stolen property. A warrant for his arrest alleges that he took possession of more than 300 books belonging to a Rome physician and then sold them at Dogwood Books on Broad Street on three occasions in April and May.
By selling the items to the bookstore, he deprived the owner of the business of the value paid for the books, some $2,414.
Haynes is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.