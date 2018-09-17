Polk man charged with possession of controlled substance
A Polk County resident who was stopped for operating a vehicle with an expired tag is also charged with a felony violation the Georgia Con-trolled Substances Act.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Billy Shane Knight, 45, of 2587 Buchanan Highway, Cedartown, was stopped by Floyd County Police on U.S. 27 South near the Floyd-Polk line around 8:30 Sunday night for driving on an expired tag.
After police searched his belongings they found suspected drug residue in a pipe.
Knight, who is being held without bond on the felony drug charge, was also charged with possession of drug related objects and driving on an expired tag.