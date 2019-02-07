A Polk County man was jailed in Rome Thursday on warrants charging him with felony theft by receiving and theft by taking which were issued by the Floyd County courts in April of 2017.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bradley Carl Hale, 34, of 526 East Ave., Cedartown, is said to have sold an undisclosed item worth about $2,500 to Newell Recycling in May of 2016. The victim was later able to identify the property.
In September of 2016, Hale is accused of taking a 2013 Kia Soul from a victim on Hine Road. He was arrested while in control of the vehicle in another county a short time after the theft
Hale is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.