Polk man charged with intent to distribute marijuana
A Polk County man has been jailed after his arrest near the Georgia Northwestern Technical College campus Friday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Markus Demond Watkins, 39, of 213 Elizabeth St., Cedartown, was stopped at Cedar Avenue and Vocational Drive just before 1 a.m. Friday for not having working tail lights.
Police discovered a bag of marijuana and set of scales inside the vehicle. Deputies later found marijuana on Watkins during the process of booking him in at the jail.
Watkins is charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, felony crossing a guard line with marijuana, and misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects and improper headlights.