Polk man charged with aggravated stalking
A man who allegedly grabbed a woman by the hair and attempted to drag her to his car is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jerry Casey Childers, 25, of 40 Bethlehem Road, Cedartown, was picked up from the Polk County Jail Friday and returned to Rome to face a felony aggravated stalking charge for an incident on Wednesday at 313 Turner McCall Blvd. in Rome. He allegedly violated a conditional bond by making contact with the victim. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault.