A Rome woman who allegedly stole a tube of lip gloss from Dollar General was in jail without bond Sunday on drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Amanda Marie Walker, 38, of 703 S. Broad St., was arrested at a Shannon address Saturday night after she took lip gloss from the store at 5785 New Calhoun Highway. Police found two hydrocodone pills in her change purse.
Walker is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and the misdemeanors failure to keep drugs in the original container and shoplifting.