A Rome woman accused of slashing another woman's tires reportedly had numerous drugs on her when police tracked her down an hour later.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Christy Lynn Perrien, 40, of 532 N. Division St., violated a conditional bond to stay away when she went to a woman's home late Friday and damaged four tires on vehicles in the driveway. Two people witnessed the damage, valued at about $600, and identified her to police.
Perrien was arrested early Saturday near her home. She had pills – Ecstasy/MDMA, Concerta, Adderall and Flexeril – in her possession along with marijuana, a smoking pipe and a grinder. She also removed her handcuffs in the back of the patrol car on the way to jail.
Perrien is charged with the felonies aggravated stalking, criminal damage to property in the second degree, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
She's also facing misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, possession of dangerous drugs and obstruction of officers.
She was in jail Sunday night without bond.