Police: Woman signed fake name to traffic tickets
A Floyd County woman accused of giving a fake name during a March traffic stop was in jail without bond Sunday on felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Linda Ann Barnes, 35, of 8 Green Acres Road, identified herself as another woman during the March 11 traffic stop and signed two citations with that name. She was arrested Saturday on warrants issued after she missed her court date.
Barnes is charged with felony first-degree forgery and a felony probation violation. She's also facing two counts of giving false information to police, two counts of making false writings, driving without a license in her possession and driving with an expired tag.