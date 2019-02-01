A Rome man faces multiple felony charges after an investigation into incidents which reportedly occurred over a five-year period of time.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Jeremy Chatman, 33, of 2531 Shorter Ave., is charged with three counts of aggravated sodomy for committing acts of a sexual nature with a minor over a five-year period. He is also charged with four counts of aggravated child molestation and four felony counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and four felony counts of making terroristic threats or acts.
Chatman is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.