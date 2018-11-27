Several residents reported being scammed out of money electronically and police are offering little hope of tracking down the criminals.
According to Rome and Floyd County police records:
One woman reported getting a call from a man claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service who said she had to pay $1,980 in back taxes or go to jail.
She followed his instructions to buy Google Pay cards and give him the account number. A police officer was with her when the man called back and told her she had to pay another $4,000. He spoke with the scammer, trying to get him to come to the home but, when questioned, he identified himself as a police officer and the man hung up.
"I told (the woman) it is likely she would not get her money back and explained that the IRS doesn't call people and ask for money in exchange for not going to jail," the report states.
Neither do sheriff's deputies.
A man reported he was called by someone claiming to be a deputy. The scammer said he needed to pay a $1,000 fine for missing jury duty and the man followed instructions to buy Google Pay cards for the payoff. He became suspicious before providing the account number, however, and went to the police station instead.
In a third recent incident, the scammer pretended to be a representative from an energy drink company offering to pay a local man $400 to use his car as an advertising billboard.
The Floyd County man received a check for $1,970.09 in the mail and followed instructions to cash it and send a money order for the difference to an address in Florida. He found out later that the check he cashed was bogus, and his bank account had also been cleaned out by the scammer.