Recently, prop money used in movie productions has been circulating through Rome.
The counterfeit money says "motion picture purposes" across the top and also in place of "The United States of America" on the right side.
Rome police Sgt. Pete Sailors said a number of people have reported the money and he wants to make sure people in the area keep an eye out for it.
Fake money like this is very common, said Sgt. Chris Fincher of the Floyd County Police Department, and can actually be bought in bulk on websites such as Amazon.
Some people have passed on the money unintentionally. However, if a person uses it as actual currency knowing it's fake, they will be charged with a crime.
If you come across any counterfeit money, call the nonemergency Floyd County dispatch center's number, 706-236-4541.