A 22-year-old man accused of using a stolen debit card was in jail Wednesday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jonathan Ray Merritt, 22, listed as a transient, is charged with felony financial transaction card theft, two felony counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of felony forgery and two misdemeanor counts of giving a false name and date of birth to a law enforcement officer.
Merritt stole a debit card and used it at two locations in Rome. He gave officers a false name and birth date twice, and twice signed official documents with the fake name.
Once his real name was determined, officials found he is wanted in Gordon County on a felony warrant for an unspecified charge and he is being held for that jurisdiction.