A teenager from Summerville was charged with felony terroristic threats and acts after allegedly kicking and biting an emergency medical technician. She was arrested at Floyd Medical Center.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Gracie Gene Bray, 17, told two police officers and a nurse that she would make sure her father killed them for taking her to the hospital.
Bray was also charged with simple battery, a misdemeanor act, when she kicked two emergency medical technicians at FMC. She also bit one's thumb, leaving visible marks. She also kicked one of the officers and was charged with simple battery against a police officer.
After using profane language against the nurse, Bray was charged with disorderly conduct.
She remained in jail Thursday night without bond.