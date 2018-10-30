Three Summerville men were jailed in Rome after a traffic stop reportedly turned up drugs in their car.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Xavier Maurice Martin, 24, of 89 Stevens St., in Summerville, was driving on Martha Berry Highway late Monday when he made an improper lane change and was pulled over near Mark Street.
The officer smelled an odor of marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding more than an ounce of marijuana, digital scales and four THC wax cigarillos — rolled joints made with a marijuana concentrate.
Martin and his passengers, Armand Dekell Ford, 19, of 88 Bumgarner Road in Summerville; and Roy Sanford Price Jr., 34, of 160 Rocky Hollow Road in Summerville, all denied ownership of the items.
The three men were each charged with the felonies possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. They're also charged with misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object.
Martin was additionally charged with improper lane change. He and Price were released on bond. Ford was being held Wednesday with a bond set at $10,100.