Police are still searching for an 18-year-old Rome man they say shot and killed another man on Cliffview Drive in August.
Joe Paul Atwater is accused of shooting 26-year-old Jonathan Lynn Hull on the evening of August 17 outside of a Cliffview Drive residence. Police said he and Atwater knew each other but investigators are keeping details under wraps for now.
Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said earlier police believe Atwater has left the county.
He is considered dangerous and anyone who spots him is asked to call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information about Atwater or the shooting is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 706-238-5121. The 24-hour anonymous Crime Line number is 706-236-5000. It is not traced.