Police: Silver Creek woman took car, prescription pills
A Silver Creek woman accused of taking another woman's car and prescription medicine was released from jail Thursday on bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Brandi Rose Banks, 33, of 1191 Abrams Road in Silver Creek, took the vehicle Tuesday and was arrested with it Wednesday by county police. She also had loose Xanax and a prescription bottle of sertraline belonging to the victim.
Banks is facing charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, theft by taking a motor vehicle and drugs not kept in the original container.