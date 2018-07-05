Police: Silver Creek man ran red light with drugs in car
A Silver Creek man was in jail without bond Thursday after police say he ran a red light and tried to get rid of his methamphetamine when he was stopped.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Craig Colby Lee, 27, of 1743 Old Rockmart Road in Silver Creek, was on Cedartown Highway just before 7 a.m. Wednesday when he ran a red light. As police approached, he reportedly threw a bag of suspected meth out of the vehicle.
Lee is charged with the felonies possession of meth and possession with the intent to distribute. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of failing to obey a traffic control device and a felony probation violation.