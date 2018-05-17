You are the owner of this article.
Police: Silver Creek man had meth

Charles Raymond Astin

A Silver Creek man was in jail without bond Thursday, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Charles Raymond Astin, 39, of 9 Highpoint Court in Silver Creek, was arrested late Wednesday at Dragon Fuel, 839 Park Ave. Police said he had meth and a used glass pipe at the Lindale convenience store.

Astin is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object and a misdemeanor probation violation.

