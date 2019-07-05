A Rome man is being held in the Floyd County Jail charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tommy Isaac Baldwin, 55, of 103 Sunset Drive, was initially arrested Wednesday on other drug-related charges. Authorities have subsequently filed additional charges of felony possession of more than an ounce of marijuana after they recovered the weed and a set of digital scales at his home.
He has also been charged a misdemeanor for possession of drug-related objects.