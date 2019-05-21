Cedartown Police are seeking a suspect this evening in a shooting incident in the Goodyear Village.
According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, the shooting took place within the vicinity of 4th and 5th Streets in the Goodyear Village off West Avenue around 7 p.m.
He reported an 18-year-old male was shot and was being airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center for further treatment and surgery.
Cedartown Police are being joined by Polk County Police and the Polk County Sheriff's Office in canvassing the neighborhood for information about the suspect or suspects who committed the shooting.
Those with information about the shooting are urged to call the Cedartown Police at 770-748-4123 and report what they know.
The latest Polk County shooting follows a Thursday incident in Rockmart where a woman was struck by a single gunshot in the thigh while going through an intersection at College and Hogue Streets early in the afternoon.