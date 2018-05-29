Police seeking man who robbed store in North Rome
Rome police used a tracking dog to follow the tracks of an armed robbery suspect along the Calhoun Avenue corridor in North Rome early Tuesday morning.
According to Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett:
A man wearing a hoodie entered Tazo Food Mart, 618 Calhoun Avenue just after 8 a.m. and displayed a handgun while demanding cash. The clerk surrendered a bank bag with an undisclosed amount of cash and the robber fled the store.
A K-9 followed the gunman's tracks north toward Orchard Street and an automotive shop where the dog lost the scent.