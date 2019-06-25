Police are searching for an elderly man who left home Monday to travel to Dawsonville. The family suspects he has dementia and say he has gotten lost in the past.
76-year-old Troy Lee Turner left his home in Silver Creek around 11 a.m. but never arrived to his destination.
Turner was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, blue jeans and brown loafers - he may possibly be wearing a Tractor Supply hat. The elderly man was last seen driving a blue 1990 Chevrolet C1500 tag number PCD8549