ADAIRSVILLE — Police are searching for two men who entered a Kuhlman Street home early Wednesday and shot a 20-year-old Rome man.
According to the Adairsville Police Department:
At about 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, two people at 119 Kuhlman St. heard a knock on the door and when the Rome man opened the door two males in hoodies with covered faces rushed in the doorway, demanding money.
One of the men had a black semi-automatic handgun and during a struggle the Rome man was struck in the upper right leg. The attackers fled.
The two subjects were described as black males, one man with darker skin and another with a lighter skin tone, about 5 feet 8 inches tall. They described one man as skinny and one was wearing a hoodie with a University of Tennessee at Chattanooga logo on the front.
The man who was shot was administered first aid at the scene until EMS arrived where he was then taken to Floyd Medical Center and released from the hospital after being treated.
The Adairsville Police Department would welcome any information leading to the arrests of the subjects involved in the shooting. Call Detective Eric Burns at 678-409-5220 or the police department at 770-773-7711.