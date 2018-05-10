Police seek 2 female strong-arm robbers
Two women pretending to need help attacked a Rome man at his apartment and stole his wallet with $50 in it.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The 18-year-old victim reported the strong-arm robbery and assault at his apartment on North Fifth Avenue just before 1 a.m. Thursday. He said two women knocked on his door about 10 p.m. and the white one said they needed help moving. As he talked with her, the black woman moved closer and suddenly began punching him in the head and chest. While the attack was underway, the white woman took his wallet from his pants pocket.
An outside witness said he had seen the two women run across the parking lot to a burgundy sports car parked at the Chevron on Turner McCall Boulevard and drive off. The victim had a red welt behind his ear but refused medical treatment.