Police searching for bank robber in Cartersville
A bank robber fled the Hamilton State Bank at 922 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville shortly after 9 a.m. today after taking an undisclosed amount of money, according to Cartersville police.
According to Cartersville Police Department Lt. Mike Bettikofer:
An unknown black male, approximately 40-50 years of age, 5’7 to 5’8 in height and approximately 165 to 175 lbs brandished what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money.
The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of currency and is still being sought at this time.