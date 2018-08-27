You are the owner of this article.
Police searching for bank robber in Cartersville

  • Updated
This image released by the Cartersville Police Department shows a man suspected of robbing the Hamilton State Bank early Monday. 

A bank robber fled the Hamilton State Bank at 922 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville shortly after 9 a.m. today after taking an undisclosed amount of money, according to Cartersville police.

According to Cartersville Police Department Lt. Mike Bettikofer:

An unknown black male, approximately 40-50 years of age, 5’7 to 5’8 in height and approximately 165 to 175 lbs brandished what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of currency and is still being sought at this time. 