Police say a Rome man fired a gun into the air during an attack against a woman in front of a minor under the age of 14.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashton Kierre Poole, 26, of 328 Branham Ave., was arrested late Tuesday night at another home on Branham Avenue after he beat a woman at another location, causing serious injuries to the victim.
Poole fired a shot into the air during the assault which took place in the presence of a child under the age of 14.
Poole is charged with a felony for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and misdemeanors for battery, cruelty to children, reckless conduct, criminal trespass and possession of a firearm on the property of another.