Police say man hid in bathroom with weapons, threatened to 'come through' them
A Floyd County man accused of threatening police officers with "multiple weapons" was in jail without bond Monday.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Christopher Dewayne Womack, 45, of 54 Oreburg Road, went to a house Sunday night in a stolen car and then hid in a bathroom with multiple weapons. He threatened to "come through" the officers called to the scene and warned that someone was going to get hurt.
Womack is facing three felony counts of terroristic threats and acts, felony theft by receiving stolen property and a felony probation violation. He's also being held on two counts of contempt of Superior Court until he purges them with $5,000 in child support payments.