A Rome woman was in jail without bond Monday, accused of assisting in the shoplifting of over $500 in merchandise – which makes the theft a felony.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Tamara Mechel Glanton, 36, of 131 Dodd Blvd., was seen helping a man take two flat-screen TVs valued at $528 from the Walmart on Cartersville Highway. Store video places the incident at around 3 a.m. Monday.
Glanton denied her involvement to police. She is charged with felony party to a crime and misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Warrants also charge her with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court.