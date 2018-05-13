Police: Rome woman had crack cocaine at traffic stop
A Rome woman facing a felony drug charge was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Ramona Jean Neeley, 45, of 2541 Shorter Ave., had crack cocaine with her when she was stopped on Addington Drive late Saturday by Rome police.
Neeley is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. She's also facing misdemeanor charges of driving without insurance, driving on a suspended or revoked license and possession of a drug-related object.