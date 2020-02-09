A Rome woman bonded out of jail Sunday after being charged with felony THC oil possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Delaney Rhinehart, 25, of 2 Wellington Way, was pulled over by Rome police Saturday night on Turner McCall Boulevard for failure to stop at a traffic light. The officer discovered Rhinehart had suspected THC oil and less than one ounce of marijuana, as well as a grinder.

Rhinehart is also charged with misdemeanor failure to stop at traffic control device and possession of drug-related objects.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.