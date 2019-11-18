Keyanna Wigfall Carter, 18, of 2007 N. Broad St., was charged with a felony and two misdemeanors after an altercation with a Floyd County police officer.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Carter was charged with simple battery, a misdemeanor, after she kicked two police officers and spit on one of them during her arrest. Police also say she used profane language in front of minor children. She was also charged with disorderly conduct.
During the altercation, she also attempted to reach for an officer's Taser, which is a felony.
She remained in jail Monday night without bond.