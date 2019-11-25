A Rome teen faces a felony charge after police say they found him with a handgun in his sock while shoplifting, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chris Trevious Cytrunk, 17, of 30 Green and Gold Blvd., is charged with felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is also charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon without a license. Police found the gun, a Smith & Wesson SD 40 VE, in his left sock. Cytrunk is also charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and giving a false name or address to a law enforcement officer.
Cytrunk remained in jail Sunday without bond.