Police: Rome man was sitting on a diaper filled with meth
A Rome man accused of having methamphetamine in a diaper was in jail without bond Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jason Lin Singleton, 33, of 809 S. Broad St., was arrested on a warrant accusing him of sitting on a rolled up diaper containing meth and having marijuana in a satchel around his neck on March 30 at his home.
Singleton is charged with two counts of felony meth possession and the misdemeanors possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.