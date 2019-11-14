A Rome man remained in jail without bond Thursday morning, accused of violating a conditional bond and visiting a residence where he wasn't allowed.
According to Floyd County Jail/ Rome Police reports:
Quentin Antonia Mallory, 42, of 78 Wilma Drive, showed up to an address he was banned from just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in an attempt to get some clothes, calling 911 several times asking for an officer. This was in violation of a conditional bond prohibiting Mallory from being at the residence or making contact with the individual there.
The responding officer found Mallory under the influence of alcohol and transported him to the Floyd County Jail.
Mallory had been arrested Tuesday after he put his hands around a woman's neck and choked her. He was charged with felony aggravated assault in that case, and released on bond Wednesday and is now also charged with felony aggravated stalking.