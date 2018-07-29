Police: Rome man threatened woman with gun in her home
A Rome man arrested Sunday was in jail without bond on a felony charge of making terroristic threats.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Aubrey Courtland Floyd, 42, of 1201 Martha Berry Blvd., entered a woman's home on March 13 and told her he was going to hurt her while holding a revolver in his hand.
Floyd is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor criminal trespass. He's also charged with misdemeanor failure to appear in court on a previous charge and is ordered to make a $5,320 payment of child support before he can be released.