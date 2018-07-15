Police: Rome man stole PlayStation from home
A Rome man accused of stealing a PlayStation 4 and selling it at Game Stop was in jail Sunday night with no bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jarvis Dreion Caldwell, 28, of 320 Forsyth St., entered a residence on East 20th Street and took the console, then took it to the store at 1422 Turner McCall Blvd. and sold it for $126.40. He was arrested at Game Stop Saturday afternoon.
Caldwell is charged with felony first-degree burglary and the misdemeanors theft by conversion and theft by receiving stolen property. He's also facing a felony charge of failure to appear in court.
He's also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass under a warrant issued after a May 20 incident where he punched the passenger-side window of a woman's car, causing it to crack in several places.