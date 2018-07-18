Police: Rome man left marks on juvenile victim
A Rome man was in jail late Tuesday evening, accused of injuring a juvenile.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Shane Perry, 44, of 97 A Northridge Court, was arrested at 11:34 p.m. Tuesday shortly after the incident occurred.
Perry is accused of leaving three marks on a juvenile; one mark from pushing the victim, one by putting his fist on the victim’s left cheek and pushing, and another mark on the lower left breast of the victim.
Perry is charged with first degree felony cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act.