A Rome man accused of having drugs ranging from Ecstasy to marijuana for sale was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Tyrece Jamol Burell Dammond, 22, of 23 Brookwood Court, was arrested just before midnight Saturday after he climbed out of his bedroom window and tried to run from officers serving warrants. He was additionally charged with two misdemeanor counts of obstruction.
Dammond had 25 Xanax and Alprazolam pills, 13 Ecstacy/MDMA pills, more than an ounce of marijuana, suspected synthetic marijuana, baggies and scales on June 10 in a room at FairBridge Inn Express, 1318 Martha Berry Blvd.
He ran from officers trying to arrest him that day, throwing a loaded .45 caliber handgun on the ground as he ran.
Dammond is charged with the felonies possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a probation violation.
He's also facing misdemeanor charges of reckless conduct, obstruction of officers — two counts, possession of drug-related objects and failure to keep drugs in the original containers.