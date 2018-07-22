Police: Rome man had crack, pot packaged for sale in his car
A Rome man was in jail without bond Sunday night, charged with having packaged marijuana and crack cocaine in his car.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Kerdal Anthony Wilson, 30, of 5 Chester Ave., had two bundles of marijuana and two small bags of crack cocaine packaged for resale, along with a digital scale. He was stopped by police Saturday night for driving 50 mph in a 25 mph zone on Broad Street at Turner McCall Boulevard.
Wilson is facing felony charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
He also is charged with misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object and cited for speeding.